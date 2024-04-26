U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff's luggage stolen in San Francisco

Thieves broke into the car of U.S. Senate candidate Adam Schiff, who was in San Francisco for an event – forcing a change of plans, specifically his attire, for one of his events.

Schiff's car was in a downtown parking garage on Thursday when his luggage was stolen.

In a photo provided by Schiff's PR agent, Schiff spoke at a campaign event in Burlingame at Ristorante Rocca dressed more casually than his guests, who were in suits and ties.

His other clothes were in that stolen luggage.

Schiff is a Democratic California congressman running for the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat.

He will face Republican Steve Garvey in the November election.



