Tysons expanded data center proposal on hold

A plan to expand a data center complex in Tysons is on hold after concerns were raised regarding its environmental impact and proximity to nearby homes.

The Brief A plan to expand a Tysons data center complex is on hold. Serverfarm postponed public hearings following concerns from nearby residents. County rules require a 200-foot buffer from residential neighborhoods.



Data centers currently operate inside existing office buildings at the site, but the proposal calls for replacing them with two much larger structures. Neighbors have expressed concern over the potential impact on their community.

According to FFXnow, the company, Serverfarm, requested to postpone its public hearings indefinitely. Its proposal calls for two new 67-foot-tall buildings totaling more than 316,000 square feet of space. Because the design exceeds Fairfax County’s 80,000-square-foot limit, the project requires special approval.

Distance from nearby homes presents another hurdle. County rules mandate a buffer of at least 200 feet between data centers and residential neighborhoods. Under the proposed plan, the buildings would sit about 107 feet from nearby apartments and 131 feet from townhouses.

Providence District Supervisor Dalia Palchik stated she will not support an exception to the 200-foot setback requirement. She told FFXNOW that residents also voiced concerns over power generators and the project’s overall environmental impact.

Serverfarm noted that the proposed buildings would maintain the same distance from homes as the existing office structures. The company added that the area closest to the apartments would serve as office space, accompanied by landscaping and screening around the property.

The indefinite pause does not mean the project is canceled. Serverfarm could reactivate its application in the future, though no public hearings are currently scheduled.