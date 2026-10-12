Two teens wanted after break-in at historic Montgomery County church causes thousands in damage

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Two Teens Wanted for Bethesda Meeting House Break in

The Brief Two teen boys are wanted after a break-in at the historic Bethesda Meeting House. The suspects were captured on surveillance video. The historic church gave Bethesda its name and is known as the place where Abraham Lincoln worshiped.



Two teen boys are accused of breaking into the historic Bethesda Meeting House on September 26 and stealing electronics and causing thousands of dollars in property damage, according to Montgomery County police.

What we know:

Surveillance video from the incident shows one suspect trying to push a security camera out of the way before both suspects appear to try to force open a back door.

Church members reported that the teenagers kicked the door, damaging the frame and doorknobs to gain entry.

Once inside, the suspects stole multiple speakers and an iPhone. Authorities confirmed that no one was injured during the burglary.

The first suspect was seen on video wearing a blue-and-gray D.C. United hoodie, black pants, and black sneakers. He was seen speaking to the second suspect, who was wearing a gray hoodie, gray shorts, and black sneakers.

The second suspect's face was not visible in the recording.

The break-in left leadership at the landmark shaken.

The Bethesda Meeting House has stood for more than a century. It’s the site that gave Bethesda its name and is historically noted as a place where Abraham Lincoln worshiped.

Wendy Kaufman, secretary-treasurer and board member for the Bethesda Meeting House, said the incident has taken an emotional toll beyond the costly repairs. Kaufman noted that the site's preservation board is deeply upset and that the damage is not just financial, describing the intrusion as a violation.

Both Kaufman and Montgomery County police are urging the public to help identify the two individuals seen in the surveillance footage. Anyone who recognizes either suspect is asked to contact police.