2 teenage students involved in stabbing at Calvert County high school

Two high school students were involved in a stabbing in Calvert County on Tuesday, according to officials.

A school resource officer (SRO) assigned to Patuxent High School responded to a report of a stabbing in the cafeteria area of the school around 11:18 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 15-year-old male suspect stabbed a 16-year-old male victim in the arm and torso area.

The suspect was immediately detained and transported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was transported by ground to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was charged with First-Degree Assault and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on School Property and subsequently transported to a juvenile facility. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to please contact Detective C. Childress at Christopher.Childress@calvertcountymd.gov.