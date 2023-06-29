Two suspects in custody following fatal Camp Springs Motel shooting

Police have charged two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting at a motel in Camp Springs on Wednesday.

The two suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Keymonte Day of Washington, D.C, and 22-year-old Christopher Jamar Jenkins of Capitol Heights. Police say Matthews and Day were staying at the motel when multiple male suspects entered their room in an attempt to rob Matthews. The male suspects included Moore and Jenkins.

According to police, during an attempted robbery, there was a shooting inside the room. Both Moore and Matthews were struck. The remaining male suspects all fled the motel together. Day is accused of conspiring with the male suspects to rob Matthews. Police say Day and Jenkins face multiple charges that will include first-degree-murder.

This remains an active investigation.

Featured article



