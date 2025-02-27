Two shot on Old Dominion University's campus

Following two separate lockdowns at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in the past two weeks, students at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia were under a shelter-in-place order following a shooting on campus Wednesday night.

Police say they responded to a parking lot on campus around 9:50 p.m., where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital. At this time, their condition is unknown.

The two victims were not students or affiliated with the University, police said.

Additionally, police say no arrests have been made.

An emergency alert was sent to students at 10:01 p.m. telling them to remain indoors. The shelter-in-place order was lifted at 11:143 p.m. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.