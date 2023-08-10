Two adults arrested after MPD officers witness gun being fired from apartment window in Southeast

Authorities have arrested two adults and recovered a stolen gun after officers on patrol witnessed someone firing a gun out of an apartment window in Southeast.

Officers say while on patrol Tuesday around 3:45 p.m. they heard gunshots and observed a woman shooting out of a third story apartment window in the 300 block of Anacostia Rd.

Officers immediately called for backup and established a perimeter to ensure neighborhood safety. Once inside the apartment, officers detained the two adults.

According to officers, children were present in the home.

The two suspects have been identified as 21-year-old Dominique Massenburg and 28-year-old Demarco Wynn. Both were arrested and charged with several firearm-related felonies, receiving stolen property, and second-degree cruelty to children.

A firearm and ammunition were recovered and seized as evidence. The firearm was later determined to be stolen.