Two men shot in Gaithersburg, Maryland; 'active' police investigation underway

Published  September 6, 2025 9:23am EDT
Maryland
The Brief

    • Two men were shot in Gaithersburg, Maryland Friday night, according to police.
    • The incident happened at 9:46 p.m. in the 700 block of Langley Place.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Police are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured in Gaithersburg, Maryland last night. 

What we know:

At 9:46 p.m. on Sept. 5, Montgomery County Police officers were dispatched to a scene in the 700 block of Langley Place after a report of a shooting. 

Initial investigations by police confirmed two men had been shot. Police said the investigation is active and ongoing. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information becomes available. 

The Source: This article is based on information from the Montgomery County Department of Police.

