Two men shot in Gaithersburg, Maryland; 'active' police investigation underway
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Police are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured in Gaithersburg, Maryland last night.
What we know:
At 9:46 p.m. on Sept. 5, Montgomery County Police officers were dispatched to a scene in the 700 block of Langley Place after a report of a shooting.
Initial investigations by police confirmed two men had been shot. Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information becomes available.
The Source: This article is based on information from the Montgomery County Department of Police.