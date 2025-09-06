Two men shot in Gaithersburg, Maryland; 'active' police investigation underway

article

The Brief Two men were shot in Gaithersburg, Maryland Friday night, according to police. The incident happened at 9:46 p.m. in the 700 block of Langley Place.



Police are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured in Gaithersburg, Maryland last night.

What we know:

At 9:46 p.m. on Sept. 5, Montgomery County Police officers were dispatched to a scene in the 700 block of Langley Place after a report of a shooting.

Initial investigations by police confirmed two men had been shot. Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information becomes available.