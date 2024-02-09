Toddler identified in fatal Langley Park shooting

Officials have released the name of the 2-year-old who was shot and killed Thursday night in Langley Park.

The toddler has been identified as Jeremy Poou-Caceres of the Chillum area.

Around 5:35 p.m. Thursday night, gunshots rang out near the Bedford Station Apartments in the 1400 block of Kanawha Street, hitting the mother and son. Poou-Caceres was taken to Children's National, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the mother, who was also shot, has non-life-threatening injuries.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and those around this community who had to witness this," said Prince George's County Assistant Police Chief Vernon Hale III. "Somebody in this community knows who did this. I'm asking each and every one of you to contact your friends and family. This isn't about snitching, this is about justice for victims."

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.