Two girls struck by vehicle in Montgomery County, police say

Two high school-aged girls were struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Wheaton-Glenmont on Wednesday.

Montgomery County Police say the girls were hit at Georgia Avenue at Hathaway Dr. around 3:04 p.m.

The victims are both conscious with non-life-threatening injuries following the collision.

Police say the striking vehicle remained on scene after the girls were struck.