Two girls struck by vehicle in Montgomery County, police say
WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two high school-aged girls were struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Wheaton-Glenmont on Wednesday.
Montgomery County Police say the girls were hit at Georgia Avenue at Hathaway Dr. around 3:04 p.m.
The victims are both conscious with non-life-threatening injuries following the collision.
Police say the striking vehicle remained on scene after the girls were struck.