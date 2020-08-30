Two double shootings reported hours apart in northern Virginia

article

Police in northern Virginia are investigating after two double shootings reported a few hours apart early Sunday.

The first happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 6000 block of Knollwood Drive in Falls Church. Fairfax County police say they took two adult victims to a hospital iwth non-life threatening injuries.

Police in Arlington County reported another double shooting around 6 a.m. in the 3100 block of Columbia Pike in Arlington. Two adult victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Other details were not immediately available. Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call police.