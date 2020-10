article

D.C. firefighters say two dogs are dead after a blaze Sunday morning in Northeast.

The fire started in a rowhouse around 10:27 a.m. in the 600 block of 19th St., Northeast.

Firefighters say reports that people were trapped by the fire were unfounded, but unfortunately two dogs perished in the blaze.

Responders were able to rescue another dog. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.