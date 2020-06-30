Two DCPS graduates to attend Harvard on full ride scholarships

Two D.C. graduates from different schools have something in common, they’re both Harvard bound fall of 2020 on full ride scholarships.

Natural Donjuan Taylor was born and raised in the District and recently graduated as salutatorian from Mckinley Technology High School. He is an Afro-Latino, his father is Black and his mother is Latina, and will be a first generation college student.

Taylor has held leadership roles in organizations such as the DC Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Men of Tech mentorship group, Financial Literacy Club.

“I also enjoy doing volunteer work and community service.” Taylor said, “And have done service in the D.C. area through Community Connoisseurs and Family Medical and Counseling Services and abroad in Peru and Belize.”

He plans to major in Environmental Engineering with a minor in Business.

RuQuan Brown, originally from Seattle, graduated class of 2020 from Benjamin Banneker High School in N.W. While at Banneker, Brown was the student government president, soccer captain, and captain of the Roosevelt football team.

His love for sports helped him earn 25 scholarships and seats at universities across the country.

And when he’s not on the field, he manages his clothing company called “Love 1” which is aimed at ending gun violence where 20% of Love1's proceeds are donated to One Gun Gone, an organization that buys guns out of our communities and turns them into art.

Brown chose Harvard and where he will continue his activism, achievement, and athleticism.

