2 boys injured in Northeast DC shooting, police say

An investigation is underway after two boys were injured in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Tuesday.

DC police say at 8:50 p.m., they responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Michigan Ave., NE.

There, they found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was reported as conscious and breathing. A second juvenile male was later found shot in the area. He was also listed as conscious and breathing.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.