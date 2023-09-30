Expand / Collapse search

City Under Siege: Covering the crime epidemic in DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

City Under Siege was a popular FOX 5 franchise tackling the crime epidemic in D.C. back in the 90s. FOX 5 has decided to identify the current crime crisis for what it is, D.C. is once again under siege. We hear your concerns and we're telling your stories. Your safety is our top priority.

D.C. recently surpassed 200 homicides for the year, following a shooting that left a teen dead in Northwest D.C. and another shooting in Southeast D.C. that came just an hour after where a man died. 

DC surpasses 200 homicides in 2023

Another violent day in D.C. where police say two people were shot and killed in the span of just two hours. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has been following the crime and joins us from Northwest D.C. with the latest details.

This new tragic milestone comes at the earliest point since 1997, which dates back 26 years. According to a FOX 5 insta-poll, 87% of FOX 5 viewers do not feel safe coming to the nation's capitol.

Your safety is our top priority.

