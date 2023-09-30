City Under Siege: Covering the crime epidemic in DC

City Under Siege was a popular FOX 5 franchise tackling the crime epidemic in D.C. back in the 90s.

D.C. recently surpassed 200 homicides for the year, following a shooting that left a teen dead in Northwest D.C. and another shooting in Southeast D.C. that came just an hour after where a man died.

This new tragic milestone comes at the earliest point since 1997, which dates back 26 years. According to a FOX 5 insta-poll, 87% of FOX 5 viewers do not feel safe coming to the nation's capitol.

FOX 5 has decided to identify the current crime crisis for what it is, D.C. is once again under siege. We hear your concerns and we're telling your stories.

Your safety is our top priority.