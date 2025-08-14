Two arrested in Woodbridge on felony child endangerment, drug charges

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Ray Donnell Daniels, 35,

The Brief Police in Woodbridge say suspected illegal narcotics were found near three children, ages 3 and 4, during a traffic stop. The children were unharmed and released to other family members. Two adults face felony child endangerment and drug possession charges; court dates are pending.



Two people are facing felony charges after police say they found suspected illegal narcotics within reach of three young children during a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

What we know:

According to Prince William County Police, officers on routine patrol encountered a vehicle in the 1900 block of Stevens Road around 2:59 a.m. Inside were two adults and three children between the ages of three and four. Police say suspected narcotics were located in close proximity to the children.

The children were not hurt and were released to other family members. Following the investigation, the adults, identified as Ray Donnell Daniels, 35, and Alexis Marie McNabb, 30, both of Dumfries, were arrested.

Both are charged with three counts of felony child endangerment and one count of possession of a Schedule I or II narcotic. Their court dates are pending, and bond information was not immediately available.