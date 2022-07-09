Two arrested in California after lighting man on fire

article

Two people were arrested after pouring gasoline and lighting a man on fire.

Sanger police responded to the 700 block of Faller Ave. on July 7 around 9:15 p.m. regarding an injured person.

The victim told police that a woman set him on fire at Sanger Park. Surveillance video shows one of the suspects, Patricia Castillo, throwing some type of liquid on the victim. The two then appear to argue before Castillo sparks a lighter and sets him on fire. Investigators say another suspect, Leonard Hawkins, provided the accelerant used to light the man on fire.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Castillo and Hawkins were arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail for attempted murder and conspiracy.

Sanger is located 13 miles east-southeast of Fresno.