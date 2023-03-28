Two 15-year-old boys charged with armed carjacking in Prince George's County

Two 15-year-old boys have been charged with armed carjacking in Prince George's County.

A victim called 911 after being carjacked at gunpoint in the 2900 block of St. Clair Dr. in Temple Hills on Sunday around 3:55 a.m.

A description of the victim's car was broadcast to officers in the area, and it was seen minutes later near 23rd Parkway and Oxon Run Dr. in Temple Hills.

Officers attempted to conduct a stop, but the driver fled into D.C. The driver stopped the vehicle on 30th St. SE, and both the driver and passenger bailed out of the car. Officers were able to take both into custody nearby.

One suspect is from the Landover area and the second lives in D.C.

Both juveniles face multiple charges to include armed carjacking, armed robbery, robbery, theft and additional charges. They remain in custody in D.C. and are charged as juveniles.

If anyone has information regarding this case, they are urged to contact 301-516-3788.