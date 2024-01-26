Turtle and ferret safely escape two-alarm fire in DC

article

A two-alarm fire in a two-story home in Northeast D.C. Friday displaced four adults and four children – and two pets.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the two-alarm fire on Benning Rd in Northeast Friday afternoon. The fire began in a two-story vacant home that then extended to an adjacent home.

Approximately 20 units and 100 personnel responded to the fire. There are no reported injuries.

Officials say the fire displaced four adults and four children.

One "lucky" turtle was safely removed from danger, along with Kirby the ferret, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.