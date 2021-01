We've seen lots of ways to stay busy during the COVID-19 pandemic - but this has to be one of the most creative!

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Check out this video posted by Chris Procopos over the weekend. He used 1,200 mini-Rubik's cubes to recreate an iconic portrait of legendary rapper Tupac Shakur.

The project took him 12 hours to complete, he said.