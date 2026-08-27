The Brief Tucker Barnes covered in foul‑smelling sea foam during Hurricane Irene. His viral live shot landed him a Top 10 list on The Late Show with David Letterman . Ocean City officials said the foam was naturally occurring.



Fifteen years ago, during Hurricane Irene’s sweep through Ocean City, Tucker Barnes found himself covered head‑to‑toe in thick, foul‑smelling sea foam as he reported live from the Boardwalk.

The moment quickly went viral, turning his soaked, greenish‑brown live shot into a YouTube hit!

His foam‑filled coverage even earned a spot on The Late Show with David Letterman, landing him a Top 10 list and cementing the clip as one of Tucker’s most memorable on‑air moments.

FLASHBACK: Sea foam-iversary: 5 years ago, Tucker Barnes' Hurricane Irene live shot went viral

It was August 29, 2011, when Hurricane Irene roared ashore and Barnes was on the Boardwalk covering the storm. Viewers worried he had been coated in ocean water mixed with sewage, but Ocean City officials later clarified the foam was naturally occurring and did not contain sewage.

Happy 15th Sea Foam Anniversary, Tucker Barnes.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Tucker Barnes celebrates 15th Sea Foam anniversary