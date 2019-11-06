Tuberculosis case reported at Bladensburg High School in Prince George's County

In Prince George’s County, Bladensburg High School is reporting a case of tuberculosis. School officials partnered with the county health department to hold an informational meeting tonight with parents.

School officials say over the weekend, Bladensburg High School was thoroughly cleaned out of an abundance of caution.

Letters and robocalls went out Tuesday to parents, but some were concerned that the school knew about the tuberculosis case for more than a week. The school confirms it was notified on October 24.

Officials will not say whether it’s a student or staff member who is sick, but there are 200 people identified as potentially exposed after having close contact with the patient.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, tuberculosis or TB can be deadly if not treated properly. It’s spread through the air from one person to another. When a sick person coughs, tiny droplets can remain floating in the area for several hours. An infected person won’t test positive until 8 to 10 weeks after exposure.

Officials plan to send letters to those 200 families to notify them over the next two weeks and free testing will be held the first week of December. Treatment will be free for anyone who tests positive.

