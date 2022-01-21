TSA reminds travelers not to forget their vaccine cards behind at airport checkpoints

Don't forget to take your vaccine cards with you!

That's the message from Transportation Security Administration officials to airline travelers passing through TSA checkpoints.

A stack of vaccine cards that were left behind at Dulles International Airport in the last month. (TSA)

"Travelers are bringing COVID cards to TSA checkpoints and unfortunately many are leaving them behind," the agency said in a tweet Friday.

A photo shared on Twitter showed a stack of what looked like dozens of vaccine cards that were left behind at Dulles International Airport in the last month.

Travelers who forgot their vaccine cards can claim on the TSA's Lost & Found page.