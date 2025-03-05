Trump's speech: Who is Al Green, Democratic representative removed

The Brief President Donald Trump spoke to Congress for the first time since his reelection. Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green was removed from the Congressional chambers just minutes after President Donald Trump began his speech. Democrats protested President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress.



House Speaker Mike Johnson instructed the House Sergeant of Arms to remove Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green, for disturbing President Donald Trump’s speech, Tuesday night.

Green was removed from the Congressional chambers just minutes after Trump began his Tuesday night speech after refusing to sit down.

Who is Al Green?

Background:

Al Green, 77, is a Democratic representative for the 9th District of Texas. He was elected in 2020, beginning his ninth term in the United States House of Representatives on Jan. 3, 2021.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: Rep. Al Green (D-TX) shouts out as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump was expected to address Congress on his early achievements of his presidency and his upcoming legislative agenda. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Green currently serves on the Financial Services Committee as well as the Committee on Homeland Security, and is Chair of the Oversight and Investigations subcommittee. He is also a member of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus and the Congressional Black Caucus.

RELATED NEWS: Trump’s presidential address to Congress: FULL TRANSCRIPT

According to his biography, Green, considers himself a liberated democrat, "unbought, unbossed and unafraid." He previously led an impeachment effort against Trump during his first presidential term.

He has criticized Trump, most recently on the heated exchange the president had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Why was Rep. Al Green removed from Trump's Speech?

What we know:

The president took the floor to loud cheers and chants of "USA" broke out multiple times as he made his way up to the podium. But about five minutes into the speech, Green stood up and began to shout at Trump.

"The presidential election of Nov. 5 was a mandate like has not been seen in many decades," Trump said as he began his speech.

"He has no mandate," Green yelled, pointing toward the president with his cane.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: Rep. Al Green (D-TX) shouts out as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump was expected to address Congress on his early ach Expand

House Speaker Mike Johnson slammed the gavel and called for order, telling Green to take his seat.

"Members are directed to uphold and maintain decorum in the House and to cease any further disruptions," Speaker Johnson said. "That's your warning."

When Green refused to sit down, Johnson ordered that he be forcefully removed from the chamber.

"Finding that members continue to engage in willful and concerted disruption or proper decorum, the Chair now directs the sargent at arms to restore order," Johnson said. "Remove this gentleman from the chamber."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: U.S. Rep. Al Green (D-TX) is removed from the chamber as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump was expected to address Congress on his early achievements of his presidency and his upcoming legislative agenda. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Republican members cheered at his removal, shouting "Get out!" and "Goodbye!" at the lawmaker.

Green shouted, "You have no mandate to cut Medicaid!" at Trump before police escorted him from the chamber.

Trump described Democrats as a lost cause. "There is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy," he said.