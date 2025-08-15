LIVE UPDATES: Trump's federal takeover of DC continues

Friday marks the fifth night since President Donald Trump took federal control over the Metropolitan Police Department and deployed the National Guard to the nation's capital.

Here's the latest.

Navy Yard youth curfew in place

D.C. police is enforcing a Juvenile Curfew Zone in the Navy Yard neighborhood this weekend, citing ongoing safety concerns tied to large youth gatherings.

This weekend’s curfew will run from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly, beginning Friday, Aug. 15, and continuing through Monday, Aug. 18. It applies to anyone age 17 within the following areas:

Navy Yard Juvenile Curfew Zone boundaries

North: I-695 and Virginia Avenue, SE

East: 8th Street from Virginia Avenue to M Street, SE & 4th Street from M Street to the Anacostia River

South: M Street between 4th and 8th Street, SE & Potomac Avenue and the Anacostia River between South Capitol Street and 4th Street

West: South Capitol Street from the Anacostia River to I-695

Within the zone, juveniles are prohibited from gathering in groups of nine or more in public spaces or on business premises unless participating in exempted activities.

DC police chief to remain in control of MPD

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith will remain in control of the Metropolitan Police Department after D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb filed a lawsuit Friday challenging what he called an unlawful attempt by the federal government to seize control of the city’s police force.

The suit targeted President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi who named Terry Cole, the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration, as Washington’s "emergency police commissioner" on Thursday.

In response to Friday's court agreement, Bondi issued "a new directive" requiring DC policies to "comply fully and completely with federal immigration law and authorities."

US Park Police officer assaulted near National Mall

Officials say a U.S. Park Police officer was assaulted by an "illegal vendor" in Southwest D.C. Friday evening.

What we know:

Sometime around 5:00 p.m. in the area of 12th and Jefferson Street in Southwest D.C., officials say a USPP officer contacted a suspected illegal vendor. The suspect assaulted the USPP officer before attempting to flee on foot.

The suspect was apprehended near the Smithsonian Metro and was arrested and will be charged with assaulting a police officer.

‘Free DC’ protest outside MPD headquarters

What we know:

Just a block from the courthouse, protesters took to the streets Friday to speak out against Trump’s federal takeover of the District.

What they're saying:

The organization Free DC says it wants "its city back." Dozens marched outside Metropolitan Police headquarters, carrying signs and chanting "D.C. is ours."

Organizers say they will continue to protest as long as federal law enforcement remains in their communities.

"He has a job as the president of the country — not just in Washington, D.C.," said one protester.

Homeless encampments continue to be removed

What we know:

The removal of homeless encampments is underway in Washington, part of President Donald Trump’s plan to "clean up" the nation’s capital.

FOX 5 DC was able to capture some of the clean-up at Washington Circle, where Metropolitan Police and federal officers were on scene.

"I saw one officer come over and try and look over in my tent and I said, ‘Excuse me, that’s mine — you need to leave... pack it up and go," said Meghann, a woman whose tent was removed.

Last night, our crews also saw federal officers, including the FBI, attempting to remove homeless encampments in the Washington Circle area.

What they're saying:

Some residents say they were told by the city they had until Aug. 18 to leave. The Deputy Mayor of Health and Human Services had set that date for the closure — but camps are already being cleared.

In a statement, the District’s Department of Health and Human Services said:

The city says it has been working to connect residents experiencing homelessness to shelter and services.