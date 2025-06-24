The Brief President Trump swore early Tuesday morning while speaking with reporters about Iran and Israel. He said the two countries "don’t know what the f—" they’re doing. Earlier, Iran and Israel had agreed to a ceasefire, which Israel accused Iran of violating several hours later.



President Donald Trump swore Tuesday morning while talking to reporters about the faltering ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Trump swears

The backstory:

Trump was speaking with reporters at the White House before departing for the NATO summit. He expressed disappointment about the continued attacks.

For context:

Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire, but Israel accused Iran Tuesday morning of launching missiles into its airspace after the truce was supposed to be in effect.

What they're saying:

"Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I've never seen before. The biggest load that we've seen. I'm not happy with Israel.

You know, when I say, OK, now you have 12 hours, you don't go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on them. So I'm not happy with them; I’m not happy with Iran either.

But I'm really unhappy if Israel's going out this morning, because the one rocket that didn't land, that was shot, perhaps by mistake, that didn't land. I'm not happy about that.

You know what? We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f— they're doing. Do you understand that?"

12-day War between Israel and Iran

The backstory:

Trump has described the ongoing conflict between the two countries as the "12 Day War."

It started on June 13 when Israel launched a surprise barrage of attacks on sites in Iran, which Israeli officials said was necessary to stop what they claimed was a threat that Iran would build nuclear bombs. Iran has retaliated with a series of missile and drone strikes in Israel, while Israel has continued to strike sites in Iran.

On June 21, the U.S. got involved and bombed three nuclear sites in Iran .

Iran attacks US base

Big picture view:

Iran launched a limited missile attack Monday on a U.S. military base in Qatar , retaliating for earlier American bombing of its nuclear sites. The U.S. was warned by Iran in advance, and there were no casualties.