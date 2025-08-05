Trump threatens to take federal control of DC, prosecute teens as adults

article

President Donald Trump has once again threatened to take federal control of the District of Columbia in a lengthy Truth Social post shared Tuesday.

What we know:

In the post, Trump also called for D.C. to change its laws so that teenagers 14 and older can be prosecuted as adults and therefore face longer prison sentences. He then blamed the city's crime on these local "youths" and said "they are not afraid of law enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them" and added "but it's going to happen now!" He additionally shared a photo of a young, shirtless individual covered in blood. He said the victim was "beaten mercilessly by local thugs."

"Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the world to see," Trump added. "If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take federal control of the city, and run this city how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore."

What we don't know:

It's unknown exactly what crime Trump is referencing in his Truth Social post.

The backstory:

This isn't the first time the president has threatened to federalize the city. In early July, Trump said during a cabinet meeting that he was "thinking about" taking over the city, adding that "we could run D.C., we'd get the best person to run it."

"The crime would be down to a minimal, it’d be much less," he said.

Then, later last month, he made similar comments. While discussing homelessness in cities across the country, he said "we've got to get the mayor to run this city properly."

"This city has to be run," he added. "I have the right to take it over."

Dig deeper:

It's worth noting that Trump can't simply sign an executive order to federalize D.C.—Congress would have to abolish the city's home rule, which allows for a locally-elected D.C. Council and a mayor. Plus, only a few Republicans currently support this repeal. Trump could, however, more easily take over the Metropolitan Police Department, something he's tried to do before.

Despite the president's claims about D.C.'s crime, it was down 35% in 2024 from the previous year. Data from the district shows that violent crime is down in 2025 compared with 2024, as well.