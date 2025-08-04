Trump suggests he may endorse Earle-Sears for VA governor

article

President Donald Trump says he may endorse Republican Winsome Earle-Sears in Virginia’s 2025 governor’s race — though he stopped short of making it official.

By the numbers:

Earle-Sears, the GOP nominee and current lieutenant governor, is running against former Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger. Recent campaign finance reports show Earle-Sears trailing in both fundraising and polling. The Real Clear Politics average currently has Spanberger leading by 7.5 points.

What they're saying:

When asked whether he would endorse Earle-Sears, Trump responded, "Yeah, I would. I think she's probably got a tough race. She shouldn't have because the candidate she's running against isn't very good, but I would, yeah."

While the former president’s comments suggest a possible endorsement, political observers say his support could be a double-edged sword. Trump lost Virginia in his presidential campaigns, and his involvement may not help the GOP in a state that has leaned increasingly blue.

Some Virginia voters told FOX 5 they aren’t swayed by endorsements.

"I like to really just look at their views on the issues mostly," one voter said.



Another added, "I guess it really doesn’t matter who is in office because nothing really changes."



University of Mary Washington political science professor Stephen Farnsworth pointed out that Trump often endorses candidates he sees as winners.

"The polls are really unfavorable right now, and it might be a really difficult environment to get a full-throated endorsement," he said.



Trump has also made endorsements in defiance of candidates’ wishes. In 2024, he endorsed former Maryland Republican Governor Larry Hogan in his unsuccessful U.S. Senate race — even though Hogan said he had "no interest" in Trump’s support.