The Brief Six people have been arrested and seven cited in connection with damage to the Reflecting Pool, Trump says. Trump described a 350‑foot series of slashes and a section of liner cut and lifted. He said work to fix the seriously vandalized pool will begin immediately.



Six people have been arrested and seven cited in connection with damage to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, President Donald Trump said Tuesday.

Trump announced the developments on Truth Social, describing a 350‑foot series of slashes along the pool’s surface and a section of liner cut and lifted, leaving jagged edges. "It was purposefully and criminally done," he wrote, adding that it likely happened "in the dark of night."

RELATED: Trump blames Reflecting Pool issues on vandalism, says arrests made

Trump says 6 arrested, 7 cited in alleged Reflecting Pool vandalism (Truth Social)

Trump blames Reflecting Pool issues on vandalism, says arrests made

He said large areas of grass are being replaced and that the pool will be partially drained before or after the Fourth of July to complete permanent repairs.

Trump has promoted the Reflecting Pool rehabilitation as an effort to clean and beautify an iconic site he said had been neglected. But weeks after he declared the project complete, the pool was hit by a green algae bloom that clouded the new coating. A piece of liner roughly four square feet in size was seen floating Friday.

On social media, Trump has blamed the problems on "SICK, DERANGED PEOPLE!" and alleged intentional damage, including a "300 foot long gash" and "chemicals" placed in the water. He said work to fix the "seriously vandalized" pool will begin immediately.

RELATED: Felony warning issued as arrests reported at Reflecting Pool

Trump blames Reflecting Pool issues on vandalism, says arrests made