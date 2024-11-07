Trump names Susie Wiles as chief of staff; 1st woman to ever hold the role

The Brief Susie Wiles was the manager of President-elect Donald Trump's campaign. Wiles will be the first woman to hold the role of White House chief of staff. Wiles ran Trump's 2016 and 2020 campaigns.



President-elect Donald Trump has named Susie Wiles as his White House chief of staff. Wiles would become the first woman to ever hold the influential role.

Wiles is widely credited within and outside Trump’s inner circle for running what was, by far, his most disciplined and well-executed campaign, and was seen as the leading contender for the position. She largely avoided the spotlight, even refusing to take the mic to speak as Trump celebrated his victory early Wednesday morning.

She was able to do what few others have been able to: help control Trump’s worst impulses — not by chiding him or lecturing, but by earning his respect and showing him that he was better off when he followed her advice than flouted it.

"Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again," Trump said in a statement. "It is a well deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud."

Who is Wiles?

Wiles is a longtime Florida-based Republican strategist who ran Trump’s campaign in the state in 2016 and 2020.

Before that, she ran Rick Scott’s 2010 campaign for Florida governor and briefly served as the manager of former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman’s 2012 presidential campaign.

Wiles was seen by Trump aides as someone who could guide his moods and impulses without necessarily restraining him. Trump often referenced Wiles on the campaign trail, publicly praising her leadership of what he said he was often told was his "best-run campaign."

"She’s incredible. Incredible," he said at a Milwaukee rally earlier this month,

At a rally in Pennsylvania where Trump made one of his last appearances before the election, he launched into a profane and conspiracy-laden speech. Wiles was spotted standing offstage and appearing to glare at him.

Later, at a rally in Pittsburgh, Trump seemed to acknowledge his adviser's’ efforts to keep him on message.

After complaining that men aren’t allowed to call a woman "beautiful" any longer, he asked if he could strike that word from the record. "I’m allowed to do that, aren’t I, Susan Wiles?" he mused.