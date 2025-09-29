Trump, Hegseth to meet with military generals in Virginia: What we know

The Brief President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are expected to meet on Tuesday with top U.S. military generals from around the world. The meeting could bring as many as 1,000 U.S. military generals to Virginia. Trump has billed the event as celebratory and morale-building, while others speculate it could preview cuts.



President Donald Trump is set to attend a rare Pentagon meeting on Tuesday that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth called last week.

Who will be in attendance?

What we know:

U.S. military generals and flag officers from around the world are expected to be in attendance.

With nearly every top U.S. military leader in one location, as well as Trump and Hegseth, the Secret Service is in charge of security, according to FOX News.

By the numbers:

The meeting is expected to involve approximately 800 generals and admirals who are based all throughout the U.S. and stationed in various parts of the world, FOX News Digital reported . The Associated Press says senior commanders of the one-star rank or higher and their top advisers were summoned.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., expressed concern to the Pentagon about the cost of flying in officers – which Duckworth said could exceed 1,000 U.S. military members. Duckworth also asked what accounts would cover the costs, whether return travel might be disrupted by a potential government shutdown, and if a cost-benefit analysis preceded the decision to meet in person.

When is Hegseth meeting with generals?

The meeting will take place on September 30, 2026, at the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia.

Why are U.S. military officials meeting in Virginia?

What Trump is Saying:

"It’s really just a very nice meeting talking about how well we’re doing militarily, talking about being in great shape, talking about a lot of good, positive things. It’s just a good message," Trump told NBC News. "We have some great people coming in, and it’s just an ‘esprit de corps.’ You know the expression ‘esprit de corps’? That’s all it’s about. We’re talking about what we’re doing, what they’re doing, and how we’re doing."

What Hegseth is Saying:

Hegseth is expected to discuss his "warrior ethos" vision along with changes in grooming and standards for troops.

Hegseth spoke about "warrior ethos" as one of the top priorities for the Trump administration's first 100 days in a speech this past April.

"Our overriding objectives have been clear: restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding our military and reestablishing deterrence. Restoring the warrior ethos is one — is the most fundamental of those three. Everything starts and ends with warriors in training and on the battlefield. We are leaving wokeness and weakness behind. And refocusing on lethality, meritocracy, accountability, standards and readiness."

What Others Are Saying:

Defense officials and analysts have suggested the meeting may preview cuts not only to the general officer ranks but also to civilian and contractor roles at bases worldwide. Others believe it could foreshadow reductions to the U.S. force posture in Europe and the Middle East, consistent with an expected national defense strategy that prioritizes homeland defense after years of emphasis on the Indo-Pacific and China.

In May, Hegseth issued a directive to slash about 100 generals and admirals, along with a "minimum" 20% cut to four-star officers. He ordered an additional 10% reduction in general and flag officers across the military. The secretary called the reductions part of his "less generals, more GIs policy."

According to Hegseth, there are currently 44 four-star and flag officers across the military, making for a ratio of one general to 1,400 troops, compared to the ratio during World War II of one general to 6,000 troops.

What is ‘esprit de corps’?

Dig deeper:

"Esprit de corps" is a French phrase that translates directly as "spirit of body."

It's used in the U.S. to mean "the common spirit existing in the members of a group and inspiring enthusiasm, devotion, and strong regard for the honor of the group," according to Merriam-Webster. In a military setting, it's used to describe the morale of troops.