Trump gets third 2021 Nobel Peace Prize nomination

President Trump received his third 2021 Nobel Peace Prize nomination in September, this time from a group of Australian law professors.

“What he has done with the Trump Doctrine is that he has decided he would no longer have America involved in endless wars, wars which achieve nothing but the killing of thousands of young Americans and enormous debts imposed on America," Australian legal scholar David Flint told Sky News Australia on Sunday. "He's reducing America's tendency to get involved in any and every war."

Flint praised the president's role in brokering a peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"What Trump did is he went ahead and negotiated against all advice, but he did it with common sense," Flint told the outlet. "He negotiated directly with the Arab states concerned and Israel and brought them together."

"He's also been the first American president to work out how to make America energy independent of the Middle East," Flint added.

Trump was first nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize by a Norwegian Parliament member for his role in the United Arab Emirates-Israel peace deal. Days later, a Swedish Parliament member nominated Trump again after he helped secure a deal for normalized economic relations between Serbia and Kosovo.

"It's a great honor to be nominated, and I know it has tremendous significance," Trump told Fox News Radio White House correspondent Jon Decker on Sept. 10. "I just think it's a great thing for our country. It shows that we're trying to make peace, not war all the time."

The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner will be announced in October of next year.

