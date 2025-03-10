Trump, DHS launch new self-deportation app CBP Home

The Brief The Trump administration has introduced the CBP Home app to replace CBP One and assist with self-deportation. The app allows certain migrants to notify the U.S. government of their intent to leave and verify their departure. CBP officials say the app streamlines enforcement, aligns with executive order, and strengthens national security. Users can apply for an I-94, check border wait times, and schedule inspections for perishable cargo.



The Trump administration has introduced the CBP Home app, a new platform designed to replace the CBP One app and facilitate the self-deportation of individuals in the U.S. illegally, Customs and Border Protection announced Monday.

According to FOX News Digital, all CBP One applications will automatically update to the new CBP Home app, which includes a feature allowing users to submit their intent to leave the country and verify their departure.

How the CBP Home App works and who can use it

The app’s functionality is limited to those who were paroled into the U.S. under previous policies.

"The Biden Administration exploited the CBP One App to allow more than 1 million aliens to illegally enter the United States. With the launching of the CBP Home App, we are restoring integrity to our immigration system," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement to FOX News Digital.

The new app is part of the Trump administration’s broader efforts to scale back Biden-era immigration policies and increase deportations.

This screenshot shows functionality from the CBP Home app. (DNS)

Noem emphasized that migrants who voluntarily depart may still have a pathway to return legally.

"The CBP Home App gives aliens the option to leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream. If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return," Noem said.

Since taking office, President Trump has halted the use of CBP One for migrant parole, paused new parole applications, and allowed Immigration and Customs Enforcement to cancel parole statuses.

In February, Noem ended the use of CBP One for boarding domestic flights, unless it was for self-deportation.

CBP Home app Intent to Depart feature

The new "Intent to Depart" feature aligns with President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion.

"CBP Home App strengthens our mission to secure the U.S. border by ensuring lawful entry for travelers and supporting effective enforcement," said Pete Flores, Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. "The app provides illegal aliens in the United States with a straightforward way to declare their intent to voluntarily depart, offering them the chance to leave before facing harsher consequences. This reinforces our commitment to enforcing U.S. laws and safeguarding national security."

United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem visits Northern Virginia to oversee ICE raids.

Beyond the new Intent to Depart feature, the CBP Home app provides multiple functionalities aimed at streamlining border security and travel processes, including:

I-94 processing: Apply for and pay for an I-94 form up to seven days before arriving in the United States.

Inspection appointments: Request inspections for perishable cargo entering the U.S.

Border wait times: Check current wait times at border crossings.

Bus manifest submission: Submit manifests for bus operators transporting passengers across the border.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ NOGALES, MEXICO - JANUARY 21: A immigrant from Venezuela tries in vain to access the CBP One app day a day after the second inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump on January 21, 2025 in Nogales, Mexico. The incoming administration shut down the app which was created by the Biden administration to allow migrants to schedule appointments to gain entry into the United States. Trump signed executive orders on his first day in office declaring a state of emergency at the U.S. southern border, halting asylum claims and launching a campaign of mass deportations. The Venezuelan woman said she had been waiting with her family in Mexico City for 11 months for an appointment with U.S. immigration officials which they had scheduled with the app. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

The CBP Home app is a free mobile application available for download on Apple and Android devices via the Apple App Store and Google Play, as well as through the CBP website.

"They heard my words, and they chose not to come, much easier that way," Trump said in a recent address to Congress.