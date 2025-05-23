Trump calls for 50% tariff on EU imports starting June 1

The Brief President Donald Trump said trade talks with European Union nations are "going nowhere" and called for a 50% tariff on all EU imports starting June 1. He also threatened a 25% tariff on iPhones if Apple doesn’t start making them in the U.S. The threats, delivered over social media, reflect Trump's ability to disrupt the global economy with a burst of typing.



A frustrated President Donald Trump on Friday called for a "straight 50%" tariff on all imports from the European Union after complaining on social media that trade talks with the EU are "going nowhere."

That’s in addition to his Friday threat to impose a 25% tariff on Apple products unless iPhones are made in America.

What did Trump say about EU tariffs?

What they're saying:

"Our discussions with them are going nowhere!" Trump posted on Truth Social. "Therefore, I am recommending a straight 50% Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025. There is no Tariff if the product is built or manufactured in the United States."

The Republican president said he wants to charge higher import taxes on goods from the EU, a long-standing US ally, than from China, a geopolitical rival that had its tariffs cut to 30% this month so Washington and Beijing could hold negotiations.

Big picture view:

Trump was upset by the lack of progress in trade talks with the EU, which has insisted on cutting tariffs to zero even as the president has publicly insisted on preserving a baseline 10% tax on most imports.

What did Trump say about iPhones?

What they're saying:

In a separate post on social media, the president also called for a 25% tariff on iPhones unless they’re made in the United States – a move that could dramatically increase the price of iPhones.

"I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone’s that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else," Trump posted on Truth Social Friday morning. "If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S.

"Thank your [sic] for your attention to this matter!" he wrote.

The backstory:

The majority of iPhones are made in China, though Apple was looking to shift iPhone manufacturing to India as it adjusts to supply chains impacted by Trump’s tariffs. The company’s plans have frustrated Trump, who raised the issue during his Middle East trip last week.

Trump’s Truth Social posts disrupt global economy

Why you should care:

The threats, delivered over social media, reflect Trump's ability to disrupt the global economy with a burst of typing as well as the reality that his tariffs are not producing the sufficient trade deals he is seeking or the return of domestic manufacturing he has promised voters.

Stock futures sold off after Trump's Friday Truth Social posts.