Trump announces travel ban on a dozen countries: Here’s what to know

The Brief President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that banned a dozen countries and put heightened restrictions on seven others on Wednesday. The countries included in the ban included Afghanistan, Burma, Iran, Libya, and others. The ban will take effect on Monday.



President Donald Trump announced that he is resurrecting the travel ban policy from his first term, which will prevent a dozen countries from entering the United States.

"The restrictions and limitations imposed by the Proclamation are necessary to garner cooperation from foreign governments, enforce our immigration laws, and advance other important foreign policy, national security, and counterterrorism objectives," according to a White House fact sheet.

Trump signed the proclamation on Wednesday and it will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

Which countries will be banned?

The countries included in Trump’s proclamation include Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Additionally, there will be heightened restrictions on visitors from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

What they're saying:

"I must act to protect the national security and national interest of the United States and its people," Trump said in his proclamation.

Trump’s past travel ban

The backstory:

During his first term, Trump issued an executive order in January 2017 banning travel to the U.S. by citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries — Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Travelers from those nations were either barred from getting on their flights to the U.S. or detained at U.S. airports after they landed. They included students and faculty as well as businesspeople, tourists and people visiting friends and family.

The order, often referred to as the "Muslim ban" or the "travel ban," was retooled amid legal challenges, until a version was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018.

The ban affected various categories of travelers and immigrants from Iran, Somalia, Yemen, Syria and Libya, plus North Koreans and some Venezuelan government officials and their families.