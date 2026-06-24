The Brief The Trump administration added fencing around the Reflecting Pool. New cameras with tracking and intrusion detection were installed. Hydrogen peroxide was poured in as pieces of liner became visible.



The Trump administration has added fencing around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after the president claimed vandalism had occurred at the site and as the water quality appears to be improving.

Trump administration adds fencing around Reflecting Pool as water quality appears to improve

The Interior Department installed the fencing Tuesday after the president said someone had poured chemicals into the water. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports fencing is going up along the perimeter, and new artificial intelligence cameras with tracking, intrusion detection and loudspeakers have also been installed.

RELATED: Trump says 6 arrested, 7 cited in alleged Reflecting Pool vandalism

President Trump has claimed that a vandal "in the dark of night" entered the pool and slashed the liner with a knife or box cutter. News organizations and thousands of people on social media have asked for evidence, noting that once the pool is drained again they expect to see any damage for themselves. If the new fencing remains, it could limit public access for a closer look.

Trump administration adds fencing around Reflecting Pool as water quality appears to improve

FOX 5 asked about the new cameras and fencing. An administration official said the equipment was already part of the July 4 safety plan because fireworks are launched from the area, but added that, due to increased vandalism attempts, the fence is being installed earlier to prevent further damage to the pool.

The administration has also suggested someone added substances to the water to intensify last weekend’s algae bloom. Hydrogen peroxide was poured in on June 16 in an effort to clear the water, and pieces of peeling liner became visible afterward.

Ozone nanobubble technology is now being used, and wildlife organizations are calling for investigations into three dead ducks found in or near the Reflecting Pool.

Trump administration adds fencing around Reflecting Pool as water quality appears to improve

Alnwick says the water looked clearer Wednesday morning. She witnessed a contractor taking a sample and was given a bottle to show efforts to keep naturally occurring algae at bay. Alnwick also reports that a permanent ozone system will be installed once liner repairs are completed again.

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