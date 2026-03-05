Expand / Collapse search

Trump admin announces $100 million to boost public transit in 2026 FIFA World Cup host cities

By
Published  March 5, 2026 8:07am EST
FIFA World Cup
FOX 5 DC
article

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 06: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the White House Task Force for the 2026 World Cup in the East Room of the White House on May 06, 2025 in Washington, DC.

The Brief

    • The Transportation Department is directing $100 million to public transit in 2026 World Cup host cities.
    • Funds aim to expand transit capacity and service for fans and visitors.
    • Transit agencies must obligate the money within one year of the World Cup’s end.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $100 million investment to help public transit systems in host cities prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What we know:

The U.S. Department of Transportation is investing $100.3 million to help enhance public transportation services in the U.S. cities that will host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, officials announced Tuesday.

The funding, awarded through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), is intended to assist local transit agencies with planning, capital improvements and operating expenses as they prepare for large influxes of visitors and increased travel demands associated with the international sporting event.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said the effort is part of ensuring host cities can provide "a seamless travel experience" for fans and residents alike during the tournament, which will bring millions of visitors to venues across the country.

How the funding works

Under the terms of the funding announcement, the $100 million will be apportioned based on a formula that takes into account stadium capacity and number of matches in each host city.

Transit agencies that receive the funding are expected to obligate the money within one fiscal year after the 2026 World Cup ends, meaning projects will need to be underway or completed relatively quickly to support event operations.

RELATED: SEPTA to ramp up service, upgrades ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 crowds in Philadelphia

Officials said the investment is meant both to address the unique demands of the global soccer tournament and to leave a lasting legacy of improved transit options in these communities.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: A detailed view of the FIFA World Cup Trophy during the VIP Welcome Reception ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 04, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Expand

Why you should care:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup — co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada — will bring millions of fans and international visitors to U.S. host cities over the course of the tournament. Enhanced transit capacity could help reduce congestion, encourage ridership and support local economies.

With transit systems already facing challenges such as aging infrastructure, staffing shortages and rising ridership demand, federal support for planning and services could be vital for smooth operations during the event and beyond.

What's next:

Transit agencies in World Cup host cities are expected to begin planning and implementing projects funded by this investment ahead of the 2026 games.

The Federal Transit Administration has also prepared guidance and toolkits to help communities best use the funding for planning and operational improvements.

The Source: This article was written using the official U.S. Department of Transportation press release announcing the $100 million public transit funding for 2026 FIFA World Cup host cities.

