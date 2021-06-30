Truck smashes into CVS in Chillum

Authorities say a truck smashed into the front of a CVS store in the Chillum area of Prince George's County early Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported around 2:35 a.m. in the 5600 block of Sargent Road.

FOX 5 photojournalist Indira Levine was at the scene Wednesday where damage to the front of the building and the door area was seen. The red CVS light flickered on and off and several people entered the store after observing the damage.

Police say the driver fled the scene after the crash. Access to the building was not made. It is unclear if the incident was the result of an attempted smash-and-grab.

The incident is still under investigation.