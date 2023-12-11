Truck driver plows through national cemetery, damaging veterans' headstones

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A truck driver plowed through a cemetery in Mississippi, damaging several headstones of deceased veterans. (Department of Veteran Affairs)

Mississippi authorities said a medical emergency may have caused a truck driver to plow through a national cemetery, breaking several headstones belonging to deceased veterans.

According to WLOX, the incident happened on Dec. 3.

The outlet reported that a Chevrolet Silverado veered off the road before striking 10 headstones, two trash cans, a bench, and a water fountain at the Biloxi National Cemetery.

Ground crews were able to clean up the mess left behind, and any broke headstones will be replaced.

"While this incident remains under investigation, our staff immediately cleaned any debris and made necessary repairs," The Department of Veteran Affairs said in a statement to FOX Television Stations. "We also reached out to family members, where possible, to let them know of the damage, and VA will replace those headstones."

