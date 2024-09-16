Tropical disturbance expected to bring rain to DC region midweek

Enjoy the dry weather Monday, as significant changes are on the horizon for the D.C. region.

A tropical disturbance forming off the Carolina coast is expected to bring rain to the area by midweek.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says Monday should remain dry, but clouds will increase throughout the day and into Tuesday morning.

Showers may briefly arrive south and west of D.C. by Tuesday morning. The main impact will begin Tuesday afternoon, with waves of showers and downpours likely affecting the evening commute and continuing into Wednesday morning.

Expect thunderstorms and heavy rain throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals will vary, with one to three inches expected across the region, depending on the storm’s path.

The weather system is anticipated to move out by the end of the week.