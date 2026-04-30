Trone says Dems need 'more fight' as he challenges Delaney for his old seat

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The Brief Former Rep. David Trone is running again for Maryland’s 6th District, calling for Democrats to "have more fight" against Trump. He is challenging Rep. April McClain Delaney in a primary, criticizing her positions while her campaign points to endorsements and polling lead. The race is already crowded, with multiple Democrats and Republicans filed ahead of the June primary.



Former Congressman David Trone is jumping back into the race for Maryland’s 6th District — and taking aim at both Republicans and his own party.

"The Democrats have just kind of laid down and let Trump roll over us," Trone said.

The three-term congressman, who served from 2019 to 2025, stepped aside for an ultimately unsuccessful U.S. Senate run. Now, he says, his campaign is centered on a single message: Democrats need to be more aggressive.

"We’ve got to have more fight," he said. "They want a Democrat that votes like a Democrat and wants to fight against Trump."

Primary fight already taking shape

Trone is challenging current Congresswoman April McClain Delaney in a Democratic primary, criticizing her support of the Laken Riley Act — a Republican-backed bill named for a Georgia woman killed by an undocumented immigrant.

The law requires Homeland Security to detain undocumented immigrants who are arrested or charged with certain crimes, including theft-related offenses.

"That just created the ability for ICE to grab folks… no due process," Trone said.

Delaney’s campaign has highlighted endorsements from Maryland’s Democratic congressional delegation, as well as Gov. Wes Moore — something Trone brushed aside.

"What you see in government is everybody supports each other. It’s just a closed club," he said.

Trone endorsed McClain Delaney in the 2024 general election, when she narrowly defeated Republican Neil Parrott in a district that remains more politically competitive than much of Maryland.

But her campaign isn’t taking the challenge lightly. In recent weeks, it released internal polling showing her ahead by 11 points and criticized Trone’s use of the title "Congressman" in campaign materials, suggesting it could confuse voters.

"Voters are not for sale," said McClain Delaney campaign manager Nick London in a post on Instagram. "While Trone lights money on fire, April McClain Delaney is focused on delivering results and standing up to Trump."

Impact at home

Trone says federal cuts are already hitting the district hard, particularly given the large number of federal workers.

"Thirty-six thousand folks in the 6th District work for the federal government — so absolutely hammered," he said.

He also warned Medicaid cuts could put rural hospitals in western Maryland at risk.

Economy still top of mind

Even with those issues, Trone says voters are most focused on everyday costs.

"It’s $4 gas… grocery prices… housing… high interest costs," he said.

"These affordability pocketbook issues are very much top of mind."

Big picture view:

The race for the 6th District seat isn’t limited to just Trone and Delaney. Several Democrats have filed for the primary, including George Gluck, Alexis Goldstein, Daniel Krakower, Ethan Wechtaluk, Kiambo White, and Altimont Wilks.

On the Republican side, Chris Burnett and Robin Ficker have filed for their party’s nomination.

Early voting begins June 11 ahead of the June 23 primary.