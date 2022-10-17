Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 others injured in DC

Police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead Monday night in Southeast D.C.

The call reporting the shooting came in just after 8:30 p.m

Upon responding to the scene on the 1300 block of Congress Street, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department found three victims in various conditions — including one man who was unconscious and not breathing.

D.C. police said that victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two people were transported to a nearby hospital. No suspects have been announced, and the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



