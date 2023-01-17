Triple shooting in Southeast leaves 1 woman dead

A woman is dead, a teenager is injured, and a man is in the hospital after a triple shooting in Southeast D.C.

The deadly incident, police said, took place Tuesday evening along Benning Road near H Street Southeast.

D.C. police said they received the 911 call just before 9 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman, who police said appeared to be an innocent bystander, was shot in the head while standing inside Moon Star Carry-Out. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

During a late-night press conference, police said they found a man and teenager conscious and breathing. The man was shot in his leg and the 15-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder. Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

A firearm was found in the 15-year-old waistband. Police said he fired shots at the shooter. He has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

At this time, police have not disclosed any information regarding the suspects.

Due to the investigation, authorities have closed the 5000 Block of Benning Road between H Street and Hillside Road Southeast in both directions until further notice. Drivers are being asked to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



