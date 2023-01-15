Man killed in Southeast DC double shooting: police

A double shooting in Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning left a man dead, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded around 12:49 a.m. to a shooting in the 200 block of 15th Place.

Once there, officer found two men who had been shot. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

One of the victims, identified as Renando Griffin, 34, of Southeast, D.C., was later pronounced dead.

Police did not disclose the condition or the identity of the second victim.

Investigators are still working to identify suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send a text tip to 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.