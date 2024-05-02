Tree-trimming mishap leaves baby hawks displaced in Maryland homeowner's backyard

A homeowner in Maryland is concerned after baby birds were found in her backyard.

The homeowner, frantically searching for answers on what to do, called FOX 5 for help.

The resident initially thought they were eaglets, but after speaking to a wildlife expert, the baby birds were in fact baby red-shouldered hawks. There are four of them, and they've been placed back into a tree.

The baby hawks were initially displaced from the tree after a tree trimming crew inadvertently stumbled upon them while completing tree trimming at this Fort Washington home.

The homeowner, Toni, says she's lived here 20 years and has never seen anything like this.

She also reached out to several agencies, including Animal Control and the Department of Natural Resources. After she didn't hear back, she decided to call FOX 5.

The homeowner also spoke with Owl Moon Raptor Center out of Boyds, Maryland, who walked the tree trimming crew, step by step, on how to return the baby hawks to the tree to hopefully reunite with their parents.