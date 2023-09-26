Travis Kelce’s jersey sales skyrocket after Taylor Swift appearance at Chiefs game

article

Travis Kelce is arguably the best tight end in the NFL, and his rumored romance with superstar singer Taylor Swift has brought massive attention to him. And now, his jersey is in demand and flying off store shelves.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar saw his no. 87 jersey sales skyrocket the same day the 12-time Grammy winner attended the Kansas City Chiefs matchup against the Chicago Bears Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

RELATED: As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rumors swirl, a look back at other celebrity-athlete dating duos

Citing Fanatics, a sports apparel and fan merchandise company, the Associated Press noted that Kelce's jersey was one of the top-selling NFL players jersey Sunday, with a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics websites, including NFLShop.com.

Swift was spotted in a stadium suite cheering on Kelce with his mother, Donna. Kelce did not speak to reporters afterward but left Arrowhead with Swift by his side, the AP reported.

Taylor Swift watches a regular season game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears with Donna Kelce, mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Expand

The two-time Super Bowl champion revealed on his "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason back in July that he attempted to meet Swift, where his intention had been to give her his number, FOX News reported.

RELATED: Taylor Swift appears at Chiefs game to root on Travis Kelce as dating rumors reach fever pitch

But during an appearance on the "The Pat McAfee Show," the Pro Bowler revealed that he invited Swift to watch him play.

Beyond jersey sales, the NFL has also met the internet hype of Swift's trip to Arrowhead. As of Tuesday, the NFL's bio on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, read "NFL (Taylor's Version)" alongside a photo of Swift and Kelce's mom watching the game, the AP noted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



