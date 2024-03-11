Trader Joe’s mini tote bags reselling on eBay for hundreds of dollars

article

Move over Stanley cups, Trader Joe’s mini tote bags are the new hot item.

In a viral video posted by TikTok user Elinor Kim last week, a crowd of shoppers were seen waiting for the coveted $2.99 mini totes.

Once the bags were brought out, the crowd rushed the stand, according to the clip, which has been viewed over 3 million times.

As soon as the crow dispersed, only a few bags were left.

The user, Elinor Kim, captioned it: "this was so scary but I'm aware I'm a part of the problem."

Another user commented on the video, likening the situation to the craze that occurred earlier this year when Target shoppers rushed store shelves around Valentine's Day to get their hands on Stanley's special edition 40-ounce tumblers.

"It’s giving valentines Stanley cup release at Target and I’m scared," the user wrote.

Another chimed in: "It’s like the Stanley cups all over again."

In another TikTok video, a Trader Joe's employee can be heard telling customers that there is a limit of five bags per person.

One shopper posted a video to TikTok showing frenzied shoppers grabbing a handful of mini tote bags, with a caption that read, "It did not matter if it rained or shine, we got our tote bags."

FILE - Still image from video showing shoppers gathered around Trader Joe's mini tote bag display. (@eeniilooraac via Storyful)

Some eBay users are trying to capitalize on the craze by selling the bags at sky-high prices. In some cases, full sets of the $3 bags in every color are going for almost $1,000.

They have the same handles and come in the same colors as the normal canvas bags that are sold at Trader Joe’s. The only difference, according to the website , is that the totes are smaller, about 13 inches long and 11 inches tall.

Below the product description, the company told customers that they have to contact the store to learn about the current availability.

"Since posting, the details of this item may have changed due to fluctuating market prices, federal regulations, currency rates, drought, bandits, rush hour traffic, filibusters, zombie apocalypse, punctilious product developers... Contact our Crew for current price and availability," the website reads.

FOX Business contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.