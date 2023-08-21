Tractor trailer overturns on Fairfax County road, causing road closure

Police in Fairfax County are working to clear the road after a tractor-trailer overturned Monday morning, causing a shutdown.

Officers responded to the scene at Fairfax County Pkwy near Rolling Road around 10:30 a.m. where they found the truck had rolled over on the road. No injuries have been reported.

Police say the road will be closed for an extended period of time and ask drivers to use an alternate route if possible.

It’s not yet known what caused the tractor-trailer to crash. Police are continuing to investigate as they move the truck.

