Tractor-trailer overturns, dumping logs onto highway in Virginia: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Virginia
FOX 5 DC
Image 1 of 3

Photo via Virginia State Police

GLOUCESTER, Va. - An overturned tractor-trailer dumped logs along Route 33 in Gloucester, Virginia, on Wednesday. 

Around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, state police responded to a multi-vehicle crash near Route 33 and Route 17. A log truck was traveling on Route 17 and attempted to turn on Route 33 when it overturned. 

Logs went into the eastbound lanes of Route 33 and struck four vehicles that were stopped at a traffic light. A fifth vehicle then struck a log in the road. 

The log truck driver, 33-year-old Princeal Graves of Williamsburg, was transported to Walter Reed Hospital with minor injuries, along with one additional driver. 

Police say speed was a contributing factor to the overturned log truck, and charged Graves with reckless driving and failure to maintain control of a vehicle. 

