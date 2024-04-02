Tractor-trailer crash on I-495 in Montgomery County leaves 1 hurt, causes delays

A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 495 in Montgomery County left one person injured and is causing major delays Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on the inner loop of the Capital Beltway prior to MD-190 in the Bethesda area.

Only one lane of traffic was getting by resulting in delays of about an hour. Delays are expected to last into the morning commute.

At least one injury was reported. The cause of the crash is not yet known.